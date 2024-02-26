GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Government extends deadline for regularisation of layouts under LRS 2020 till March 31, 2024

Decision to benefit around 20 lakh families 

February 26, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Government has decided to extend the deadline for regularisation of layouts under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 till March 31, 2024. Screenshot of the LRS 2020 website

Telangana Government has decided to extend the deadline for regularisation of layouts under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 till March 31, 2024. Screenshot of the LRS 2020 website | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a major development, Telangana Government has decided to extend the deadline for regularisation of layouts under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 till March 31, 2024.

The Government has taken a decision in view of the representations received from the applicants of the Layout Regularisation Scheme 2020. Accordingly, the scheme will be applicable for layouts on lands other than those under the Endowments department, Waqf lands and those under the jurisdiction of courts.

The decision, according to officials, would benefit around 20 lakh middle and lower class families.

