Telangana government doubles coverage under Aarogyasri scheme to ₹ 10 lakh

December 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government on Saturday announced a substantial increase in the insurance coverage offered under the Aarogyasri scheme. The coverage has been hiked from ₹5 lakh per family per annum to ₹10 lakh.

At present, the Aarogyasri scheme extends its benefits to 90.1 lakh families falling Below the Poverty Line (BPL). The initiative encompasses a range of 1,672 treatments across 21 specialities. Since the establishment of Telangana State in 2014, approximately 18 lakh beneficiaries have received complimentary medical treatment through the scheme. Notably, all transactions related to the covered procedures are entirely cashless. To ensure the efficient execution of the programme, the government has instituted the Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust. Under the scheme, BPL beneficiaries can seek treatment at any hospital without making any out-of-pocket payments for the covered procedures. This also holds true for diagnostic procedures if, ultimately, the patient does not undergo surgery or therapy.

In facilitating accessibility, all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), acting as the initial point of contact, along with Area/District Hospitals and Network Hospitals, are equipped with help desks staffed by ‘Aarogya Mitras’ to assist patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aarogyasri scheme was inaugurated in June 2006, under the leadership of the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The scheme was conceived to introduce a health insurance framework aimed at providing financial risk protection and enhancing the health outcomes of economically disadvantaged households in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.