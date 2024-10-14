Telangana government defends VLF station in Damagundam, counters BRS criticism 

The State government, led by the Congress party, has firmly defended its decision to cooperate with the Centre in establishing a Very Low Frequency (VLF) station of the Indian Navy, at Pudur village, located in the Damagundam Reserve Forest block in Vikarabad, Rangareddy district.

Categorically rejecting allegations of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the government pointed out that the previous BRS-led government had permitted the project. In a statement, the Telangana government pointed out that the final approval for the Navy project was granted by the previous government, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS).

The BRS issued a Government Order on December 12, 2017, through the Environment, Forests, Science, and Technology department, facilitating the diversion of approximately 1,174 hectares (2,900 acres) of forest land in the Damagundam Reserve Forest for the VLF station.

The Congress government highlighted that this approval was granted to the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam under the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act of 1980. By emphasizing this historical context, the administration accused the BRS of hypocrisy, criticizing their current opposition to a project they had previously endorsed. “The BRS’s attempts to politicize the project of national security only showcase their true nature,” the statement said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy defended the decision to proceed with the project, asserting its national significance. He emphasized the principles of cooperative federalism and continuity in governance, stating: “We respect the decisions made by previous governments when they are in the interest of national security.” Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the project on October 15, along with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and G. Kishan Reddy, and other dignitaries.

This project represents the culmination of a series of administrative and compliance measures related to the diversion of forest land for various developments. The process began on August 11, 2014, when the District Forest Officer of Vikarabad issued a demand notice for payment towards Compensatory Afforestation (CA) and Net Present Value (NPV) from the user agency. The State government issued final approval on December 19, 2017.

