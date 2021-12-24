Telangana government declares all Inter first year students as passed

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 20:53 IST

This is last time all students would be passed, asserts Minister

The much awaited trouble shooting following poor pass percentage in the results of Intermediate first year exams happened on Friday evening with the State government deciding to pass all the 4 lakh students who took the exams and presently pursuing their second year.

Consequently, all the failed students will be awarded minimum qualifying marks of 35 and those seeking better marks can appear for improvement exams to be conducted in April, 2022 along with the second year exams, Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy announced here on Friday. Some 39,000 students applied for reverification and revaluation and their fee would be returned if they don’t wish for reverification. Generally not more than 15,000 students apply for reverification or recounting.

The Minister also asked the students not to be under the impression that they would be passed every time if they protest against the results. Students need to study to score better marks and this was the last time the government would be passing all the students.

Advertising

Advertising

She defended the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE)’s functioning and said the results were evaluated and processed fairly. She said the exams were conducted after taking into account several factors, including the conduct of online classes and digital classes through television. It was unfair to target the Chief Minister every time over the Intermediate results, she said and charged the Opposition parties and parents with politicising the sensitive issue.

Ms. Sabitha said that government made all serious efforts to reach the students telecasting lessons on television and also social media platforms apart from online classes through their mobiles. Exams were conducted in the interests of students and not to penalise them. As many as 4,09,911 candidates had appeared for the exam in general stream of which 1,99,786 cleared all the subjects. About 1.15 lakh students secured more than 75% of marks.

The results led to huge uproar as the pass percentage was just 49 % and four students took their life allegedly due to the poor scores. Student organisations and political parties blamed the government for conducting the exam when the students attended just 13 days of physical classes. The BIE office saw series of protests since the results were released, including by Congress MLA T. Jagga Reddy who sat on a dharna for three hours demanding that all the students be passed.