Telangana Government continues its tirade against YSR

V. Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad

25 June 2021 16:43 IST

He was responsible for Janardhan Reddy’s death, Minister Srinivas Goud says.

Telangana government continued its attack on the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy accusing him of diverting water to the projects in the present Andhra Pradesh and also blaming him for the death of Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy, who vehemently opposed the drawing of increased water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

Following Roads and Buildings Minister, V. Prashanth Reddy, it was the turn of Excise Minister, V. Srinivas Goud who said YSR had cheated Telangana and wreaked havoc on the lives of the people and also the political leadership here.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, he said YSR was also responsible for the death of Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy who was a strong opponent. “Janardhan Reddy was humiliated and suffered a heart attack. Medical experts in the ambulance meant for CM YSR did not come to his rescue. Or else he would have been saved,” he claimed.

Mr. Goud also argued that YSR had killed Naxalites after they favoured a separate Telangana State. “They were called for talks and those sympathetic to Telangana movement were killed in encounters,” he claimed and added that even the Congress leaders who supprted the call for a separate State demand were humiliated.

On being asked about the overtly friendly relationship with A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, he said it was with the belief that both the States should solve the issues amicably. However, Mr. Jagan turned out to be just like his father and diverted water illegally. “We thought he had changed. We are criticising him after realising that he had not changed.”

Mr. Goud rejected the argument that the Telangana government remained deliberately silent while the A.P. government went ahead with the construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project. He accused the Central Government of doing enough to settle the differences. “It is for the Centre to intervene and settle the differences and they are not doing it,” he maintained.

Interesting comments on Congress

The Minister said Congress would continue to be relevant in politics and they should put pressure on its central leadership to approach the BJP government to resolve the issue. He advised Congress and the BJP parties to oppose the A.P. government projects even if there can’t be a collective fight.