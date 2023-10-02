Telangana government constitutes second PRC

October 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has announced constitution of the second Pay Revision Commission for finalising the pay scales for employees in different categories.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has recommended interim relief of 5% to the employees at the same time. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has released orders to this effect on Monday. Interestingly, the State government has announced the new PRC despite the financial constraints it has been facing for implementation of key flagship schemes like – crop loan waiver and Dalit Bandhu. The PRC will be headed by retired bureaucrat N. Shiva Shankar and another retired IAS officer B. Ramaiah will be the member of the Commission.

The constitution of the PRC assumes significance as the recommendations made by the first PRC headed by retired IAS officer C.R. Biswal were made effective from July 1, 2018 and the government is due to implement the new pay scales for the staff with effect from July 1, 2023. The Commission had accordingly been asked to submit its recommendations within six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interim relief continues to be at the same level as announced ahead of the first PRC head by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal though the employees were anticipating a higher quantum in the form of relief. It may be recalled that the government, after the recommendations of the previous PRC, had given notional benefits to the staff with effect from July 1, 2018 while the cash benefit was implemented with effect from April 1, 2021.

The hike in salaries was applied to regular government staff, contract and outsourcing employees and pensioners. The government this time around is said to be actively considering bringing anganwadi teachers under the purview of the Pay Revision Commission and this would entail additional burden on the State exchequer depending on the commission’s decision about the date from which they would be given pay scales as recommended by it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.