Telangana government constitutes Dedicated Commission to finalise BC quota in local bodies

The State government has announced the constitution of the Dedicated Commission headed by retired bureaucrat Busani Venkateshwara Rao to conduct rigorous empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness quota in local bodies with respect to backward class citizens of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government said, in the orders issued late Monday evening, the decision was taken after consideration of the orders of the High Court and having regard to the Constitutional mandate of Article 340. After careful consideration of the High Court’s orders, the government said it had partially modified its orders to appoint a Dedicated Commission for identification of Backward Classes for the purpose of reservations. Senior official B. Saidulu will be the secretary of the Commission. Earlier, the job was entrusted to the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes.

The Dedicated Commission has been mandated to submit a comprehensive report to the government as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a month. It had been entitled to consider the material evidence collected by the Backward Classes Commission to facilitate expeditious submission of the report. The Commission could take assistance of various organisations, institutions or individuals for obtaining such information or statistics as it might consider necessary or relevant for the purpose. The Central and State government offices, public sector undertakings, establishments/commissions / Universities and other institutions or authorities were directed to extend their cooperation in this regard.

The Commission has also been empowered to avail services of experts and researchers by holding meetings with them and it could also undertake study tours besides enlisting the services of recognised research institutions for analysis of empirical data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.