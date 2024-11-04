Telangana government constitutes a committee of officials to protect valuable assets locked in joint ventures

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the constitution of a committee of senior officials for taking steps to protect valuable assets of the government in joint ventures.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed concern that private individuals were creating litigations on government properties by approaching courts and said the four-member official committee would be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing plans to overcome the legal issues within a week. The committee will be headed by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao and will have the secretaries of Municipal Administration, Housing and Law departments as its members.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka announced the committee during a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation here on Monday. He wanted the officials of revenue-earning departments to focus on enhancing revenue for the government without burdening the people.

The Minister informed the meeting about the representations received from industries that were willing to relocate to areas outside the Outer Ring Road and instructed the Industries department officials to examine these representations and ensure that polluting industries were shifted outside the ORR limits so that Hyderabad would become zero pollution city.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu in addition to Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka enquired about the process adopted for auction of plots by the Municipal Administration department. The Housing department was asked to auction a section of plots to ensure maximum revenue to the government. The meeting reviewed the status of pending plots under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme.

The Industries department was asked to set up industrial parks spread over five acres in Assembly constituencies as promoting industries in the rural areas would create employment opportunities for local youth. The Cabinet panel had asked the officials concerned to prepare an action taken report on the decisions taken in the Monday meeting for the next meeting to be held in a week.