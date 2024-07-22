Telangana government brings more health procedures under Aarogyasri scheme

The Telangana government has proposed revisions to the package rates under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme and announced the inclusion of new medical procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to orders issued by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, rates for 1,375 out of 1,672 packages under the scheme have been revised, while those for the remaining 297 packages will remain unchanged. Additionally, 163 new procedures have been added to the scheme, under the enhanced health assurance coverage to ₹5-10 lakh per family per annum. With the addition, a total of 1,835 procedures will now be covered under the scheme.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha announced the changes on Monday evening, releasing two Government Orders (GOs). “The Telangana government established a committee to review the Rajiv Aarogyasri package rates, which were fixed in 2013. After consulting specialists from Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), and private hospitals, new package rates were proposed, and new procedures have been added,” he stated while addressing the media on Monday.

As part of the process, the addition of new procedures will cost ₹348 crore and rate revision will cost ₹140 crore, taking the total to ₹488 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.