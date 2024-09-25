GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana government approves allotment of 15,000 double bedroom units for Musi displaced

Published - September 25, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A total 10,200 structures were enumerated in the riverbed and buffer zones. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A total 10,200 structures were enumerated in the riverbed and buffer zones. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telangana government, on Wednesday, issued orders allotting approximately 15,000 double bedroom housing units for rehabilitation of the poor families to be displaced due to the Musi Riverfront Development project.

Citing a letter from the managing director, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, the order said a field-level survey of Musi river bed and buffer zones revealed that about 15,000 households have been identified in the structures that came up in the river’s area. Most of these families are identified as poor, and may be allotted 2BHK units on humanitarian grounds through district collectors, the letter requested.

The government has approved the request in relaxation of the criterion for the 2BHK allotment as a special case.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy had announced over 16,000 double bedroom housing units for the Musi displaced. A total 10,200 structures were enumerated in the riverbed and buffer zones, of which 1,600 are in the bed.

Families residing in the riverbed will be shifted first, followed by compensation to the owners in the buffer zone under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, besides a 2BHK unit each.

