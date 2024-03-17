Telangana government appoints chairpersons to 37 corporations

March 17, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State government has appointed chairpersons for 37 State-run corporations and the orders were issued on March 14, according to Government sources. The list contains senior leaders who were denied party tickets in the Assembly elections for various reasons and also party loyalists who sailed with the Congress during the most difficult times.

R. Gurnath Reddy, an opponent-turned-friend of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will head the Police Housing Corporation while former MLAs Podem Veeraiah and E Anil will head the Forest Development Corporation and Mineral Development Corporation respectively. Patel Ramesh Reddy, who was denied the Suryapet ticket will head the Tourism Development Corporation while Youth Congress president K. Shiva Sena is chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana.

E. Venkatrami Reddy was appointed chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority and K. Narender Reddy to the Satavahana Urban Development Authority.

Challa Narasimha Reddy will head the Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, T. Nirmala Jaggareddy (Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd), Ramreddy Malreddy (Road Development Corporation Ltd), Manne Sateesh Kumar (Telangana State Technology Services Development Corporation) and Aitha Prakash Reddy (State Trade Promotion Corporation).

Others include Md Riyaz (Grandhalaya Parishad), M. Veeraiah (Telangana Vikalangula Corporation), Naidu Satyanarayana (Handicrafts Corporation), Alekhya Punjala (Sangeet Natak Academy), N. Giridhar Reddy (Film Development Corporation), M. Vijaya Babu, (Cooperative Housing Federation) and Rayala Nageshwara Rao (Warehousing Corporation)

The appointments to caste-based corporations, weaker sections and minorities corporations include N. Preetham (SC Corporation), Nuthi Srikanth (BC Finance Corporation), Bellaiah Nayak (Girijan Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), Kothaku Nagu (ST Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), Janak Prasad (Minimum Wages Advisory Board), Kalva Sujatha (Vaishya Corporation), Jeripeti Jaipal (Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd) and M.A. Jabbar (Vice Chairman, Minorities Finance Corporation).

Former women’s wing chief Nerella Sharada was made head of the Women’s Commission and Bandru Shoba Rani as the chief of Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd. Others include S. Anvesh Reddy (TG Seeds Development Corporation), Kasula Bala Raju (Agro Industries Corporation), Ch. Jagdishwar Rao (Irrigation Development Corporation), Janga Raghav Reddy (Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation), Manala Mohan Reddy (Cooperative Union Limited), Gyaneshwar Mudiraj (Diary Development Cooperative Federation Ltd), Mettu Sai Kumar (Fisheries Cooperative Society’s Federation Ltd) and M.A. Faheem (Telangana Foods).