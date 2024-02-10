Telangana government announces revival of crop insurance scheme

February 10, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Reiterating its commitment to work for the welfare of the farming community and the development of agriculture and allied sectors, the government has announced implementing a crop insurance scheme based on the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and preparing guidelines for farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh per farmer.

An allocation of ₹19,746 crore to the agriculture sector, which includes the funds required for the investment/input assistance, was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while presenting interim (vote-on-account) budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Saturday.

He stated that the government was studying different crop insurance schemes being implemented in other States to evolve the best-suited scheme to protect the interests of Telangana farmers based on the seasonal conditions here. A new seed policy too would be formulated as the problem of spurious and inferior quality seed was high in the State leading to distress among farmers and even to suicide by farmers sometimes.

Despite having the potential to become the seed capital of the country, it could not become one due to the lackadaisical policies of the previous regime and the government would not spare any trader indulging in the sale of spurious seed and encourage production of quality seed, Mr. Vikramarka said outlining the priorities.

Stating that the government would review the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme for extending investment support to the farming community before two crop seasons every year, the Minister for Finance said they would implement Rythu Bharosa with enhanced support of ₹15,000 per acre only to eligible farmers against ₹10,000 given by the previous government.

He pointed out that the previous scheme had mostly benefited landlords, realtors holding large chunks of lands and those holding uncultivable (hillocks) lands. But, the government would extend it only to genuine farmers and tenants and would also extend some support to farmhands stating that tenant farmers were denied the benefit by the previous regime.

