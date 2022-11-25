  1. EPaper
 Telangana government announces recruitment for 9,168 Group IV posts  

Revenue and Municipal Administration to get lion’s share

November 25, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

The State government has issued notification for recruitment of 9,168 Group IV posts in various categories.

The notification follows the earlier announcements relating to appointment to vacant Group I and II posts. A major chunk of Group IV posts comprise of junior assistants in different departments. Recruitment would be taken up for 6,850 junior assistant posts in different departments with Municipal Administration department accounting for 1,862 posts of ward officers.

The government had also issued the notification to fill the vacant posts in various other departments, including revenue, backward classes welfare and finance.

