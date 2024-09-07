ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Government announces ₹1 crore cash, group 2 job, land for young athlete Deepthi Jeevanji

Updated - September 07, 2024 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Her coach N. Ramesh was also honoured

The Hindu Bureau

Paris Paralympics 2024 Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji and her coach N. Ramesh being honoured by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Government has announced ₹1 crore cash reward, Group-II job and 500 square yards of land in Warangal for Deepthi Jeevanji who won bronze in the women’s 400 meters T20 category race in the Paris Paralympics earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specially abled athlete with intellectual impairment has inspired millions, as per a press release.

Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold with world record time in 400m T20 class in World Para Championships

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take steps to present the rewards, as per a press release issued on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Her coach, N. Ramesh, a Dronacharya Awardee, will also be rewarded with ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide coaching and other forms of support to participants of the Paralympics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US