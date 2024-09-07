GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Government announces ₹1 crore cash, group 2 job, land for young athlete Deepthi Jeevanji

Her coach N. Ramesh was also honoured

Updated - September 07, 2024 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Paris Paralympics 2024 Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji and her coach N. Ramesh being honoured by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji and her coach N. Ramesh being honoured by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Government has announced ₹1 crore cash reward, Group-II job and 500 square yards of land in Warangal for Deepthi Jeevanji who won bronze in the women’s 400 meters T20 category race in the Paris Paralympics earlier this month.

The specially abled athlete with intellectual impairment has inspired millions, as per a press release.

Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold with world record time in 400m T20 class in World Para Championships

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take steps to present the rewards, as per a press release issued on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Her coach, N. Ramesh, a Dronacharya Awardee, will also be rewarded with ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide coaching and other forms of support to participants of the Paralympics.

Published - September 07, 2024 07:48 pm IST

