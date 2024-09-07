Telangana Government announces ₹1 crore cash, group 2 job, land for young athlete Deepthi Jeevanji

Telangana Government has announced ₹1 crore cash reward, Group-II job and 500 square yards of land in Warangal for Deepthi Jeevanji who won bronze in the women’s 400 meters T20 category race in the Paris Paralympics earlier this month.

The specially abled athlete with intellectual impairment has inspired millions, as per a press release.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take steps to present the rewards, as per a press release issued on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Her coach, N. Ramesh, a Dronacharya Awardee, will also be rewarded with ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide coaching and other forms of support to participants of the Paralympics.