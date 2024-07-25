Telangana government allocates ₹29,816 crores for rural development, emphasising development and women’s empowerment 

Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka highlighted the neglect faced by rural local bodies over the past decade under the decade-long Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime. Stating that the newly-former Gram Panchayats lacked infrastructure and development, he assured that the present government is committed to revitalising rural self-governance, ensuring road connectivity to interior villages, and providing essential facilities, including safe drinking water.

Telangana Budget 2024-25: Highlights

Delivering his speech after presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Thursday, he announced a substantial allocation of ₹29,816 crore for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development

The Finance Minister revealed that despite substantial investments in the Mission Bhagiratha Project, many rural areas still lack potable drinking water due to implementation flaws. A comprehensive survey conducted in June 2024 exposed the stark reality: numerous households remain without functional tap connections.

To rectify this, the government has undertaken measures to secure drinking water, including sourcing 2 TMC water from the Narayanapur dam and installing new borewells and hand pumps in remote areas of Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The operational maintenance of water facilities will now fall under the purview of Gram Panchayats, to ensure safe drinking water for all rural households, schools, Anganwadi centres, and government institutions.

Indira Mahila Shakthi Scheme

Emphasising women’s empowerment, Mr. Vikarmarka announced that the Indira Mahila Shakthi Programme in collaboration with Stree Nidhi and banks, aims to transform 63 lakh women into successful entrepreneurs.

With a targeted investment of ₹1 lakh crore, the programme will provide skill training, branding, and marketing support. Additionally, the establishment of common processing centres and small-scale industrial parks in each Assembly constituency are planned.

The scheme also includes a loan insurance programme introduced in March, offering up to ₹2 lakh loan waiver upon the death of a society member. An allocation of ₹50.41 crores has already been released to Stree Nidhi for this purpose.

Self Help Groups

Drawing attention to the success of SHGs in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh, Vikarmarka announced an allocation of ₹20,000 crores annually for the next five years to provide interest-free loans to SHGs. These funds will support the establishment of Micro and Small Industrial parks, promoting financial independence among women entrepreneurs. Moreover, the government will provide accidental life insurance of ₹10 lakhs to each member of the 63.86 lakh women in SHGs.

In a move to support SHG members, the job of stitching school uniforms will be entrusted to them to benefit 29,680 members, resulting in approximately ₹50 crores in earnings. To further boost their economic activities, a Dwacra Mahila Bazar will be established at Madhapur, with land already allotted for the project.