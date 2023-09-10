ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government allocates ₹100 crore for renovation of JNNURM, VAMBAY houses

September 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has earmarked ₹100 crore for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for renovation and restoration of houses built under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) and Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY) schemes.

In a meeting recently, MLAs from Hyderabad limits brought the issue of deteriorating houses in the JNNURM and VAMBAY colonies, particularly the ones at Jangammet, Bandlaguda and a few other localities, to the notice of Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. They also mentioned the financial constraints of the underprivileged families and how it was difficult for them to bear the restoration cost.

The Minister took the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who then instructed HMDA to allot ₹100 crore for the repairs.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the State government was investing ₹9,100 crore to build double-bedroom dignity homes in Hyderabad and they would be distributed for free to the urban poor and that the government was ready allocate more funds for housing projects, if need be.

