Telangana government achieved social justice in 100 days: Mallu Ravi

March 19, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader and Telangana government’s official representative in New Delhi, Mallu Ravi, stated that the Congress government in Telangana had successfully achieved social justice and comprehensive development within the initial 100 days of coming to power.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi emphasized that the current government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is committed to steer Telangana with a focus on social justice and development of all sections of the society. He claimed that Telangana had become a role model for the nation regarding social justice, citing the inclusive approach adopted by the Government evident from the composition of the State cabinet, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), as well as appointments to various corporations, commissions, and advisory roles.

Mr. Ravi detailed the diversity in appointments, indicating representation from various communities. He noted that while the cabinet includes three individuals from the Reddy community, it also incorporates two members from BCs, and one each from the Brahmin, Madiga, Mala, Kamma, Velama, and ST backgrounds, ensuring a broad spectrum of representation.

Further, he underscored the equal priority given to Brahmins, Muslims, SCs, and STs in the Chief Minister’s Office. He emphasized the Government’s commitment to social justice in appointments to Government advisory roles and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Regarding recent announcements of chairpersons for corporations, Mr. Ravi disclosed that 17 posts were allocated to OCs, 13 to BCs, two to STs, one to SCs, and five to minorities. He highlighted the establishment of nearly 18 community-related corporations, marking a significant step in Telangana’s history. He also accused the previous government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, of failing to achieve social justice.

