Telangana got just 1% of total houses allotted under PMAY due to BRS attitude in 10 years: MP Chamala Kiran

Bhongir Parliament member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said Telangana could get only 1.58 lakh houses in the last 10 years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) out of the 118.64 lakh houses sanctioned by the Government of India.

At the same time, other States secured large number of houses under PMAY like Andhra Pradesh (21.37 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (17.76 lakh), Maharashtra (13.64 lakh) and Gujarat (10.05 lakh). He blamed the arrogance of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in denying the houses under one pretext or the other and not maintaining cordial relations with the Centre.

Mr. Reddy, who is a member of the Parliament Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, attended its first meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

He said the BRS government did not even show much interest even in the allotted houses apart from not making any efforts to increase the number. However, the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana was now committed to get maximum houses under the scheme.

The government has collected the data of people who don’t have houses through the ‘Praja Palana’ programme and it has received 33.88 lakh applications. “As the Government of India was now planning to complete one crore houses in the next five years, I have asked for allotment of 6 lakh houses this year to Telangana,” he said.

