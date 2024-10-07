GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana got just 1% of total houses allotted under PMAY due to BRS attitude in 10 years: MP Chamala Kiran

A.P. got 21.37 lakh, U.P. got 17.76 lakh, Maharashtra got 13.64 lakh and Gujarat 10.05 lakh.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bhongir Parliament member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said Telangana could get only 1.58 lakh houses in the last 10 years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) out of the 118.64 lakh houses sanctioned by the Government of India.

At the same time, other States secured large number of houses under PMAY like Andhra Pradesh (21.37 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (17.76 lakh), Maharashtra (13.64 lakh) and Gujarat (10.05 lakh). He blamed the arrogance of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in denying the houses under one pretext or the other and not maintaining cordial relations with the Centre.

Mr. Reddy, who is a member of the Parliament Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, attended its first meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

He said the BRS government did not even show much interest even in the allotted houses apart from not making any efforts to increase the number. However, the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana was now committed to get maximum houses under the scheme.

The government has collected the data of people who don’t have houses through the ‘Praja Palana’ programme and it has received 33.88 lakh applications. “As the Government of India was now planning to complete one crore houses in the next five years, I have asked for allotment of 6 lakh houses this year to Telangana,” he said.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / public housing / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.