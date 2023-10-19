Telangana gives finishing touches to restoration of Saidanima’s Tomb

October 19, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A son’s tribute to his mother now shines like a diamond yet again on the banks of the Hussainsagar Lake. The Saidanima tomb that became discoloured, disfigured and dilapidated has now been restored by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) in partnership with the Department of Heritage Telangana, and with the support of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. Lit up in the night, it sparkles like a diadem as the light on the floor bounces off the lattice work and the geometrical patterns.

“The tomb is an incredible example of limestone stucco work in the nineteenth century,” says Ratish Nanda, the Chief Executive Officer of AKTC. “The craftsmanship is so detailed and intricate. Our craftsmen worked through day and night to complete the restoration. We discovered that the original finials were made of copper and it will take us a month’s time to restore them as well as the water spouts,” informs Mr. Nanda. There are 32 finials.

On Thursday, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary MA&UD took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the restoration of the tomb and shared photographs to show the transformation.

The tomb was built by Abdul Haq Diler Jung (Companion of the Indian Empire) who represented Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan for setting up the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway Company in London in 1883. Saidanima was a revered Sufi of her time, according to family members. It was her wish to be buried in a quiet place and that was just outside the walled city of Hyderabad. Her son built a funerary garden with a tomb. The funerary garden now has a bunch of workshops with metal workers going about their noisy work through the day. The stepwell that watered the garden was filled up.

“We are restoring the stepwell also. We have excavated 50 feet of mud and debris. There was resistance but we carried on the work. Now there is 30-feet of water and we are rebuilding the portions where the walls had collapsed,” informs Mr. Nanda.

Once the well is restored, visitors to the city will have another landmark to stop and admire just beyond the Hussainsagar promenade.

