ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Gig Workers’ Union seeks accurate caste survey representation

Published - November 07, 2024 08:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

A significant chunk of gig workers in Hyderabad, particularly in the sectors of ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce, belong to the Backward Classes (BCs), according to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU). The union has called for a change in nomenclature and categorisation in the upcoming caste survey to reflect the ground realities of gig work more accurately.

ADVERTISEMENT

TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin said 61% of ride-sharing cab drivers, 71% of food delivery workers, and 80% of e-commerce delivery workers belong to BC communities, most of them aged between 26 and 40 years. “The gig economy jobs in Hyderabad attract individuals from marginalised backgrounds, often with moderate education and family responsibilities,” Mr. Salauddin stated, referring to the union’s report on gig worker demographics.

In a letter to the Telangana government, the TGPWU proposed that the term ‘Daily Wage Workers’ be replaced with ‘Unorganised Sector Workers/ Wage Workers’ to better reflect the nature of gig work and gig workers. The union also called for a separate classification for gig and platform workers distinct from traditional self-employed workers to reflect their working conditions and challenges.

“We have written to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as well as Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, suggesting these changes,” Mr. Salauddin said,adding, “We believe a more specific questionnaire will provide an accurate picture of the castes and communities involved in gig work. We hope our suggestions will be incorporated.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US