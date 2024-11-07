Telangana Gig Workers’ Union seeks accurate caste survey representation

A significant chunk of gig workers in Hyderabad, particularly in the sectors of ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce, belong to the Backward Classes (BCs), according to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU). The union has called for a change in nomenclature and categorisation in the upcoming caste survey to reflect the ground realities of gig work more accurately.

TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin said 61% of ride-sharing cab drivers, 71% of food delivery workers, and 80% of e-commerce delivery workers belong to BC communities, most of them aged between 26 and 40 years. “The gig economy jobs in Hyderabad attract individuals from marginalised backgrounds, often with moderate education and family responsibilities,” Mr. Salauddin stated, referring to the union’s report on gig worker demographics.

In a letter to the Telangana government, the TGPWU proposed that the term ‘Daily Wage Workers’ be replaced with ‘Unorganised Sector Workers/ Wage Workers’ to better reflect the nature of gig work and gig workers. The union also called for a separate classification for gig and platform workers distinct from traditional self-employed workers to reflect their working conditions and challenges.

“We have written to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as well as Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, suggesting these changes,” Mr. Salauddin said,adding, “We believe a more specific questionnaire will provide an accurate picture of the castes and communities involved in gig work. We hope our suggestions will be incorporated.”