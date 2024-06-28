Telangana Gig Workers Union demands national disaster status for heatwave, support systems for workers from NHRC

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) sought to underscore the effect of the heatwave and its severe effect on gig workers and wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The Union is demanding that the heatwave be treated as a national disaster and support systems be created for workers.

The TGPWU buttressed its demand and cited an ongoing survey that showed the effect of the heatwave. The survey, the TGPWU claimed, showed 46% of respondents experiencing heat exhaustion on account of high temperatures. Only half of these respondents reported receiving medical diagnosis. “This can be attributed to the lack of access to affordable healthcare and financial and time constraints as workers are expected to service a number of gigs in a day to make ends meet,” a representation to the NHRC reads.

The set of 10 demands include intervention of the State government in terms of providing clean drinking water, oral rehydration, accessible toilets, seating areas with shade, a mandatory break in working hours and companies keeping working hours flexible from 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. during extreme heat conditions. Other demands included that companies provide breathable work clothes and broad health insurance that cover heat-related health issues.

The survey is a collaborative effort of the TGWU, and Heat Watch. The Union stated that over 3,500 people died on account of heatwaves between 2012-2022. These organisations jointly organised a workshop to understand the ramifications of heatwaves and possible mitigation strategies. During the workshop, Mohammed Mazhar, a cab driver said that he experienced cramps and pain due to heat exhaustion. He said that he had worked for 12 hours. Many gig and platform workers were unaware of the health hazards that can occur during heatwaves, the Union stated.