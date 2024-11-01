GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Gig Workers’ Union demands fair fares and ban on unregistered taxis

Published - November 01, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has called for a boycott of a ride-hailing app and demanded uniform fares, and a ban on unregistered private vehicles operating as taxis.

The union said that the app undermined their efforts for fair earnings and was not responsive to calls for more transparency in policies. Drivers working through ride-hailing apps had been seeking transparent fare structures to ensure consistent earnings, the union added.

According to TGPWU State president Shaik Salauddin, private vehicles, particularly those with non-commercial white number plates, should be barred from operating as taxis. Such vehicles are eating into the market share of drivers who ferry passengers by following rules as laid down by the Transport Department and other competent authorities.

Mr. Salauddin said that the drivers have embarked on a boycott of the ride-hailing app and that this symbolises taking a stand against unfair practices that gig workers face. “We need platforms that recognise our contribution and ensure fairness,” he said.

The TGPWU has called on the Telangana government to intervene and enforce regulations that would prevent such unregistered vehicles from operating as taxis. The union urged the government to consider developing a State-run ride-hailing app. This, the union argued, would ensure fairness, improve driver welfare and provide safer services for passengers.

The union appealed to the passengers in general to choose platforms that respect and fairly compensate drivers.

