Telangana Gig workers demand better working conditions

July 16, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Hyderabad

A social security board for gig workers, implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 and the creation of street vending zones, were a few of the demands which a coalition of organisations working for the welfare of unorganised sector workers sought.

Action Aid coordinated a roundtable discussion that saw the participation of organisations such as the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), and the Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

Shaik Salauddin from the TGPWU said that ahead of the elections, the body demands a tripartite social security board, job, and physical safety of workers.

“Leave alone job security, there is no guarantee for life when the gig and platform workers leave for work,” Mr. Salauddin said. “Our demands are for a social security board, a fund for gig workers, levies which go to this welfare fund, and social job and physical safety,” he said.

“There is a need for a thorough audit of aggregators on what they promised, in terms of jobs and incentives to gig workers, and the ground reality,” he added.

James Johnson from NASVI underscored that what he said was the need for resurvey of street vendors. He alleged that a previous exercise by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was suspect and has seen the inclusion of those who are not genuine street vendors. He also pointed out that vending committees have been dormant and pointed to the urgent need to activate them.

