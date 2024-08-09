GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ union demands action against cabs from other States

Published - August 09, 2024 05:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union demanded that the Road Transport Authority crack the whip against cabs from other States, picking up and dropping customers within Hyderabad.

“We are not against cabs from other States dropping customers here. Of course, they can bring passengers from other States and drop them. We are saying that they should not make pickups and drops within the city,” said TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin.

Terming this as a violation, Mr. Salauddin said that the government must also check for violations of cab aggregators. He said that the non-local cabs have been affecting the livelihoods of locals.

