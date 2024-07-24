GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana gets record railway budget allocation of ₹5,336 crore

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana got a record budget allocation of ₹5,336 crore for railway projects in 2024-25, as against the total railways allocation of ₹2.62 lakh crore of which ₹1.09 lakh crore has been allocated for safety-related activities, said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

The budget allocations to Telangana have been witnessing sustained increase with the current year’s allocation being almost six times more than the average allocation done during 2009-14 for united AP, he said at a press conference in Delhi.

The total cost of ongoing railway projects (new tracks) in Telangana is worth ₹32,946 crore and entire network is 100% electrified. In the last 10 years, 65 km (average per year) of new railway tracks have been laid as compared to just 17 km during 2009-2014.

About 437 RoBs and RuBs – over bridges and under bridges have been constructed. Further, 40 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. These are: Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpeta, Hi-Tec City, Huppuguda, Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kacheguda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Jn, Khammam, Lingampally, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri Jn, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad Jn, Peddapalli Jn, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba, Tandur, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura and Zaheerabad, said a press release.

railway / Union Budget / Telangana

