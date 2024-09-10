ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana gets eight new government medical colleges, total now 34

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With this addition, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges across Telangana will rise to 4,090

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Telangana has increased its number of government medical colleges to 34, following the approval of eight new medical colleges by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the current academic year, Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha announced on Tuesday (September 10) evening.

The newly approved medical colleges will be established in Mulugu, Narsampet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Maheshwaram, and Qutbullapur. Each college will offer 50 MBBS seats, adding a total of 400 seats to the State’s capacity. With this addition, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges across Telangana will rise to 4,090.

Initially, the State government applied for the approval of eight new medical colleges, but an NMC inspection in June highlighted a lack of adequate facilities and staffing. The NMC issued a show-cause notice and withheld approval, stating that the deficiencies needed to be addressed before permission could be granted, the Minister said.

He further added that in responding to the NMC’s concerns, the State government allocated funds and improved the necessary infrastructure. Following these upgrades, the government submitted a first appeal to the NMC, which resulted in the approval of four colleges in Mulugu, Narsampet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Narayanpet. A subsequent appeal led to the approval of the remaining four colleges in Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Maheshwaram, and Quthbullapur on Tuesday (September 10).

