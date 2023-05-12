ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana gets 827 more Haj slots

May 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

827 additional pilgrims from Telangana likely to embark on Haj

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana is all set to get more seats for Haj pilgrims leaving from Hyderabad. According to a circular issued by the Haj Committee of India, 8,553 seats are now available. This is on account of cancellation of seats by pilgrims across the country.

As it turns out, 827 seats will be made available to the State. Pilgrims for these seats have been provisionally selected.

“Pilgrims tend to cancel their trips for a host of reasons. It is not a new development. After this cancellation, the total number of vacant seats are allocated to States as decided by the HCI,” a source from the Telangana Haj Committee said.

According to the circular, 1,241 pilgrims from Gujarat and 1,083 from Jammu and Kashmir have also been provisionally selected.

