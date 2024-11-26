Telangana GCC to digitise operations at its petrol pumps for efficiency

The Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has partnered with Hyderabad-based climate tech firm TRST01 to introduce a mobile-based app for digitising operations at its petrol pumps. This initiative aims to establish a real-time monitoring system and turn the corporation’s 29 petrol pumps into profitable ventures.

Operating under the Tribal Welfare Department, the GCC has identified issues such as weak financial management and outdated operational practices, which have resulted in frequent shutdowns and losses. To address these challenges, GCC vice-chairman and managing director A. Sharath advocated for the integration of advanced technology.

TRST01 has developed an Inventory Management and Monitoring App and Dashboard tailored to meet GCC’s requirements. This solution will ensure 100% online transactions, eliminate financial leakages, and enhance overall accountability, transparency, and efficiency.

Highlighting the initiative, Mr.Sharath said, “This digitisation drive will bring operational efficiency and financial sustainability to tribal-run petrol pumps. It ensures sustainable employment for tribal salespeople, fosters financial transparency, and secures livelihoods for tribal communities. Our goal is to replicate the success of TSRTC and jail-run petrol pumps in the State.”

A senior official with the GCC said that suggestions had been made to enhance the app, which would be implemented in a phased manner for real-time monitoring of pumps. “Currently, the app is undergoing testing. Once it meets our requirements, it will be installed on the mobile devices of pump in-charges. It will provide comprehensive details such as stock, sales, payments, cash availability, and other relevant information. Officials at the State office will be able to monitor and oversee operations in real time,” the official added.