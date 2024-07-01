ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana: Four of a family killed as mud roof collapses on them following rains

Published - July 01, 2024 09:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The family, including husband, wife and their three children, were residing in the house with the roof made out of old mud

Naveen Kumar

Four of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on them during the wee hours of July 1 at Vanapatla of the Nagarkurnool district. Police said that following heavy rains in the evening, the roof, made of mud, had sunk in a bit by the night. 

SP of Nagarkurnool police, Vaibhav Gaikwad, said that the family, including husband, wife and their three children, were residing in the house with the roof made out of old mud. 

The husband, Bhaskar, 28, escaped the mishap with injuries as he slept outside on the porch. His wife Padma, 26, and their children, including the twins Pappi and Vasantha, aged 6, and a 10-month-old boy, were killed in the mishap. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that the roof had sunk in a little by the night and the family had even planned to keep a support to hold it overnight. However, they ended up sleeping without the support and the roof collapsed on the wife and three kids at around 2:30 a.m.,” said the official. 

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for an autopsy and a statement was recorded from the husband undergoing treatment for his injuries. 

