Telangana | Former Chief Justice Madan Lokur is new chairman of Commission inquiring irregularities in power sector

Updated - July 30, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 04:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Justice Madan B Lokur, former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh. File

Justice Madan B Lokur, former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Telangana Government has appointed Madan B Lokur, former Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as the chairman of the Judicial Commission examining alleged irregularities in the power purchase during the tenure of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He will substitute Patna High Court retired Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy.

The Supreme Court on July 16 directed the Telangana Government to substitute Justice Reddy. The direction was passed by a Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud after Justice Reddy decided not to continue as the Commission of Inquiry.

On Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that an announcement regarding the new chairman of the Commission will be made by evening. The State Government on Tuesday issued orders appointing Justice Lokur as the chairman of the Commission.

Telangana / Hyderabad

