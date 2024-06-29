Telangana | Former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh passes away

Former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod died of suspected heart attack in the early hours of Saturday. The 59-year-old politician had been reportedly ailing for the past few days.

He fell sick at his residence in Utnoor around Friday midnight and was rushed to a private hospital in Adilabad town. He was referred to a super speciality hospital in Hyderabad as his health condition further deteriorated.

He suffered a heart attack and died on the way to Hyderabad at Ichoda in the early hours of the day, sources said. Ramesh Rathod served as Khanapur MLA from 1999-2004 and as Adilabad MP from 2009 to 2014 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He was the prominent tribal leader of the TDP in the former composite Adilabad district. He joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, then TRS) during the separate Telangana movement.

He contested from Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on the Congress party ticket in 2019 unsuccessfully. Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).