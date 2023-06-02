Telangana Formation Day | PM Modi, President Murmu extends wishes to people of State

June 02, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

Wishes from across India poured in for Telangana on June 2, 2023 as it celebrates its 10th formation day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the State and said: On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana.

President of India Droupadi Murmu called Telangana as a beautiful State emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. She tweeted: My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K. Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “India’s youngest state was born out of the countless aspirations and dreams of the people of Telangana.” He tweeted: Our best wishes to the people of Telangana on their State Formation Day. India’s youngest state was born out of the countless aspirations and dreams of the people of Telangana. We are proud that the Congress party and Smt. Sonia Gandhi worked towards fulfilling the same.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy hoisted the National Flag on June 2 at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad to mark Telangana Formation Day. On the occasion he tweeted: Heartiest greetings to my brothers & sisters of #Telangana on Statehood Day. Tributes to the martyrs and salutations to all who participated in the struggle. I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of Telangana in the coming years.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on June 2 wished the people of Telangana a “bright and prosperous future” on the occasion of the state’s formation day.

“Warm greetings on the statehood day of Telangana! The state is renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant culture and thriving industries. Over the years, people from Telangana have excelled in various fields and contributed immensely to the growth of Bharat. May the state continue to prosper and touch new heights of glory,” the Vice President tweeted.