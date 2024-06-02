GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Formation Day: CM Revanth greets people

Published - June 02, 2024 05:23 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of State Formation Day on June 2 and remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives during the struggle for statehood.

He congratulated all the poets, artists, students, teachers, employees, intellectuals, journalists, lawyers, workers, farmers, women and political leaders, who had actively participated in the Telangana movement over the years. He reiterated that the State government is committed to rebuilding Telangana in tune with the hopes and aspirations of people.

Lion’s share

In a statement on Saturday, he said that Hyderabad, which was the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act, will be the capital of Telangana from now onwards. Henceforth, people will avail a lion’s share of educational and employment opportunities. He also assured restoration of the destroyed democratic atmosphere in the last 10 years.

