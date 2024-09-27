ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana forest section officer, beat officer assaulted by encroachers

Updated - September 27, 2024 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The FSO Vinod and FBO Sharath were admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries on head and other body parts

V Swathi
V. Swathi

Telangana Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Sharath who was injured when he along with Forest Section Officer (FSO) Vinod tried to stop encroachment inside Tadwai range of the Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in the midnight of Thursday (September 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangemenmt

Two Forest department personnel were attacked indiscriminately when they tried to stop encroachment inside Tadwai range of the Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in the midnight of Thursday (September 26, 2024).

The Forest Section Officer (FSO) Vinod and Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Sharath were admitted to a private hospital in Warangal with serious injuries on head and other body parts.

As per the details shared by the District Forest Officer, Mulugu, Rajul K. Jadhav, the officers got information of an encroachment attempt in Gangaram beat, and went to the site. They encountered a group of people who were operating a tractor inside the forest, and were assaulted with rods and other weapons when they tried to seize the tractor.

The severely injured staff duo was immediately rushed to the primary health care centre at Tadwai, from where they were shifted to Warangal for treatment. The FSO sustained multiple fractures in four fingers and deep cuts on the head with severe blood loss, while the FBO suffered deep cuts on the head, Mr. Jadhav informed, citing hospital sources. A complaint was lodged with the Tadwai police station, and investigation is underway.

