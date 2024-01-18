Telangana Forest Dept. registers 21 cases for use of Chinese manja

January 18, 2024 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Forest Department, since 2020, booked 21 cases of Chinese manja (glassed strings) that are used to fly kites, besides booking cases against alleged offenders.

A Right to Information query filed by activist Kareem Ansari, who was alarmed by the injuries caused over the past few years to two-wheeler riders due to the Chinese manja dangling over roads, sought information on the quantities seized and the action taken against those who have been stocking it.

Mr Ansari said that the information provided stated that 95 kg of Chinese manja, in addition to 55 bobbins, were seized. The seized material is valued at approximately ₹3.85 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Action has been taken against accused and the seized material as per the the Forest Act, and provision in the TS Forest Compounding Rules. After confiscation, the Chinese manja was destroyed and penalties were imposed. The Department, the RTI response stated, has been creating awareness against the its use by displaying banners, and pamphlets. The dangers to life due to Chinese manja have also been disseminated as a part of the larger awareness campaign.

The RTI response states that in order to coordinate better with stakeholders, and NGOs, and to discourage the use of Chinese manja, a meeting was organised in the past at Aranya Bhavan where the Divisional Forest Officer, Hyderabad, was present.

In the recent past, Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, a Naik-rank officer of the Army, succumbed to his injuries after his throat was reportedly slit by Chinese manja. Soon after the incident, the Langar Houz police booked a case under Section 304 (ii).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT