Telangana for strict fiscal reforms to reduce dependence on borrowings

The State government is gearing up to put in place strict fiscal reforms to balance spending with revenue generation and reduce dependence on borrowing to ensure long term economic stability.

The reforms were necessitated in view of the continuous rise in debt far outpacing income gains. According to the Socio-Economic Outlook 2024 tabled in the Legislative Assembly, the State has seen a rise in per capita income from ₹1.24 lakh in 2014-15 to ₹3.47 lakh in 2023-24. However, the total debt surged from ₹72,658 crore to ₹6.71 lakh crore during the same period, marking an increase of 824.5%.

As a result, per capita debt rose significantly from ₹20,251 to ₹1.76 lakh, an 8.7-fold rise. The sharp increase in debt compared to income growth indicated heavy reliance on borrowing to cover expenditure which could jeopardise fiscal stability.

“The persistent rise in debt far outstripping income gains suggests that without stringent fiscal reforms, Telangana’s economic health could be at risk, necessitating measures to balance expenditure with revenue generation and reduce dependence on borrowing,” the SEO said. Also, the nearly ten-fold increase in debt placed an immense fiscal strain on the State’s finances significantly impacting its debt servicing capabilities while the past decade saw no proportionate creation of tangible fiscal assets for the money spent.

The report said the burden of servicing budgetary and off-budget borrowings had grown substantially consuming 34% of the State’s revenue receipts in 2023-24. Added to this were salaries and pensions for employees taking up another 35% in the same fiscal leaving minimal space for welfare programs aimed at poorer sections and growth initiatives for economic development.

The rapid accumulation of debt from off-budget borrowings had exacerbated the situation, the report said adding the government was committed to increasing State resources, directing expenditures toward uplift of the impoverished and cutting unnecessary spending. “Despite the fiscal challenges, the government is committed to responsibly, prudently and transparently implementing all six guarantees which were central to the mandate for change given by the people of Telangana,” SEO said.

