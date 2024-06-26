Telangana Food safety officials inspect government welfare hostels

The Task Force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety inspected government welfare schools and hostels in various districts across Telangana over the last week. The food inspectors examined cooking areas, stores, and cooked food, testing samples using the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicle. “During the inspections, cooks and food handlers were educated on proper hygiene procedures and best practices. Necessary actions will be coordinated with district administration to improve food quality and safety in government-run hostels,” a release said.

