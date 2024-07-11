Telangana Food Safety dept inspects 387 hostels, one shut in Hyderabad for severe violation

Food Safety Officers in Telangana, along with ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicles, have conducted inspections in numerous government and private hostels over the past six months (January to June). A total of 387 hostels were inspected Statewide.

Notices were issued to hostel managements based on the severity of violations discovered. Many hostels were found to be operating without the required FSSAI license. Food Business Operators (FBOs) were informed about FSSAI licensing and food management regulations and instructed to apply for licenses immediately. Due to the severe nature of violations, one establishment in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zone was shut down immediately, according to a departmental note.

The highest number of inspections were conducted in Jagtiyal (35), followed by GHMC zone (30), Narayanpet (25), Nalgonda (24), and Wanaparthy (23). Other districts inspected include Jogulamba Gadwal, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nagarkurnool (18 each); Siddipet (16); Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubnagar (15 each); Sangareddy, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Nizamabad (13 each); Kamareddy (12); Rajanna Sircilla and Yadadri Bhongir (9 each); Rangareddy and Jangaon (8 each); Medak (7); Jayashankar Bhupalapally (6); Mahabubabad (5); Mulugu and Suryapet (4 each); Medchal Malkajgiri and Mancherial (3 each); and Hanamkonda (2).

