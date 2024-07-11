GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Food Safety dept inspects 387 hostels, one shut in Hyderabad for severe violation

Notices were issued to hostel managements based on the severity of violations discovered. Many hostels were found to be operating without the required FSSAI license.

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 11:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A total of 387 government and private hostels across Telangana were inspected by Food Safety Officers in Telangana, along with ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicles. Notices were issued to hostel managements based on the severity of violations discovered.

A total of 387 government and private hostels across Telangana were inspected by Food Safety Officers in Telangana, along with ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicles. Notices were issued to hostel managements based on the severity of violations discovered. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

Food Safety Officers in Telangana, along with ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicles, have conducted inspections in numerous government and private hostels over the past six months (January to June). A total of 387 hostels were inspected Statewide.

Notices were issued to hostel managements based on the severity of violations discovered. Many hostels were found to be operating without the required FSSAI license. Food Business Operators (FBOs) were informed about FSSAI licensing and food management regulations and instructed to apply for licenses immediately. Due to the severe nature of violations, one establishment in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zone was shut down immediately, according to a departmental note.

The highest number of inspections were conducted in Jagtiyal (35), followed by GHMC zone (30), Narayanpet (25), Nalgonda (24), and Wanaparthy (23). Other districts inspected include Jogulamba Gadwal, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nagarkurnool (18 each); Siddipet (16); Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubnagar (15 each); Sangareddy, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Nizamabad (13 each); Kamareddy (12); Rajanna Sircilla and Yadadri Bhongir (9 each); Rangareddy and Jangaon (8 each); Medak (7); Jayashankar Bhupalapally (6); Mahabubabad (5); Mulugu and Suryapet (4 each); Medchal Malkajgiri and Mancherial (3 each); and Hanamkonda (2).

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.