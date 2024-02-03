Telangana Food & Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar meets his Kerala counterpart over food grain needs

February 03, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Minister for Food and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed the department officials to explore and work out modalities for catering to the food grain needs of Kerala, especially some varieties of paddy.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy gave this direction during a meeting with his Kerala counterpart G.R. Anil, who along with an official delegation called on the former on Friday. They discussed the cooperation between the two States in areas of mutual interests and scope of entering into a memoranda of understanding in this direction.

The two also discussed cultivation of certain varieties of rice consumed in Kerala. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that Telangana was prepared to meet the requirements at competitive prices. He directed Civil Supplies Commission D.S. Chouhan to explore opportunities in this direction and prepare a draft action plan.

The Ministers stressed the need for ensuring concrete action into the issues discussed as it would be beneficial for both States.