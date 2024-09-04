Telangana floods | Union Home Ministry says Telangana has not submitted data for release of central share under SDRF

As the Telangana government made a strong pitch for immediate central assistance for taking up relief and rehabilitation of people affected by recent floods in the State, the Union Home Ministry has pointed out that the state government did not complete the formalities for speedy release of funds.

The Union Home Ministry has expressed concern that the Telangana Government has not submitted requisite information for release of Central share under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the current financial year.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Home Ministry’s Disaster Management division director Ashish Gawai said as per information received telephonically, due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, rise in water level in rivers and discharge of water from dams, the State has been facing a flood like situation since August 31. Some districts (Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Warangal and Mahbubabad) were reported to have been adversely affected due to heavy rainfall and flood water.

MHA control room did not receive situation report

“However, as per the established procedure, no formal situation report has been received so far in the MHA control room,” he said adding an amount of ₹1,345.15 crore was available in the State SDRF account as on April 1 this year for management of relief necessitated by notified natural disasters including flood in the affected areas during 2024-25.

As per the schemes of SDRF “the State Government shall furnish a certificate to this (Home) Ministry and Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) in the month of April and October every year indicating thatthe amount received by the State from the Centrehas been credited to the SDRF account along with the State’s share”. This should be accompanied by a statement giving the up-to-date expenditure and the balance amount available in the SDRF.

The State would have been able to utilise the ₹1,345.15 crore had it submitted the certificate. Incidentally, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently requested Centre to release ₹2000 crore immediately as the losses incurred on account of floods and rains are estimated to be over ₹5000 crore.

The Centre’s share of SDRF is released in two instalments every year. Explaining that the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF amounting to ₹188.8 crore for 2022-23 was released to the State Government on July 10 last year, he said the two instalments of Central share of SDRF amounting to ₹198 crore each for the year 2023-24 were also released.

The first instalment of Central share amounting to ₹208.4 crore for 2024-25 was due for release on June 1. “However, the State Government has not made any request for release nor submitted information relating to crediting of earlier released funds, interest earned, utilisation certificate and others,” he said.

The Telangana Government was therefore requested to furnish the requisite information/utilisation certificate to the Ministry of Home Affairs and endorse a copy to the Department of Expenditure at the earliest. This would enable the Ministry to release the first instalment of Central share of SDRF for the financial year 2024-25. “It is also requested to direct the officers concerned in the State Emergency Operations Centre to furnish daily situation report on natural disasters on regular basis,” the Union official said.

