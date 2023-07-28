HamberMenu
Telangana floods | Death toll in Mulugu district rises to eight, two more still missing

Several rain-related incidents were also reported from various other districts in Telangana

July 28, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MULUGU

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
A search operation involving the NDRF personnel is underway in Jampannavagu near Medaram to trace the missing persons.

A search operation involving the NDRF personnel is underway in Jampannavagu near Medaram to trace the missing persons. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll from Thursday’s flooding in Telangana’s Mulugu district has risen to eight with the recovery of five bodies from the Jampannavagu stream near Medaram in Tadvai mandal in the tribal majority district on July 28 morning.

All of the deceased hailed from Kondai village in the neighbouring Eturunagaram mandal. Four of them belonged to a same family and another has been identified as Sammakka, a close relative of Kondai sarpanch, a police said.

Two more persons of the same village, who were washed away by the swollen stream, are yet to be traced.

NDRF personnel rescue 70 persons from flood-hit Moranchapally village: Telangana Chief Secretary

A search operation involving the NDRF personnel is underway in Jampannavagu near Medaram, the abode of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, to trace them.

On Thursday, a man, his wife and mother were swept away in the floodwaters after a tank breached in Burugupeta village in Venkatapur mandal in the same district.

Several rain-related incidents were also reported from various other districts.

In Jagtial district, a woman was killed after the wall of bathroom at her house crashed on her due to incessant rain. In Hanamkonda district, a youth hailing from Kannaram village was reportedly swept away by the gushing waters of a stream when he attempted to cross it on his bike near the village on Thursday.

