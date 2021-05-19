Telangana floats global e-tender for vaccines

Telangana government has floated a global e-tender for procurement of ten million doses of vaccine for Covid-19 within a period of six months.

The tender will be uploaded on the website https://tender.telangana.gov.in at 6 pm on May 21 and close at the same time on June 4.

A pre-bid meeting via Google Meet will be held at 6 pm on May 26.

The technical bids will be opened at 6.30 pm on June 4 but the date for opening of financial bids has not been finalized. The date of completion of examination of financial bids will also be announced later.

The supplier will have to supply 1.5 million doses every month. The government proposed to vaccinate free of cost four criteria population of the State — frontline workers, people with co-morbidities, senior citizens, and adults above 18 years of age.