Telangana first & second year intermediate examinations | Of the nearly 9.5 lakh students appeared, more than 5.93 lakh passed

May 09, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Of the 9,48,153 students who appeared for the intermediate first and the second years examination across Telangana, 5,93,291 passed.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on May 9 announced the results, with Commissioner, Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal also being present.

While 4,82,675 students appeared from both general and vocational colleges for the Intermediate first year examinations, as many as 2,97,741 passed, pegging the total pass percentage to 61.68%.

Girls outperformed boys as 68.68% of those who appeared passed, as against the boys’ pass percentage of 54.66%.

Similarly, 4,65,478 students appeared for the Intermediate second year examinations out of which 2,95,550 passed. The total pass percentage stood at 63.49%.

As was the trend seen among first year students, the pass percentage of girl students was higher than that of boys. While girls’ pass percentage was 71.57%, that of boys was 55.60%.

As compared to last year, the pass percentage for the general stream for first year students saw a drop — from 64.85% to 62.85%. The drop in the pass percentage for second year students was from 68.68% recorded last to to this year’s 67.27%.

The Minister congratulated all those who passed. She urged students who could not make it through to not despair and make use of the advanced supplementary examinations which begin on June 4 in two sessions. Students can pay the fee from May 10 to May 16 at their respective colleges.

Mr. Mittal said that trained psychologists and psychiatrist are available as a part of the Tele-MANAS initiative which seeks to provide counselling to students round the clock in case they feel stress, strain or anxiety. These professionals can be contacted on a toll free number: 14,416.

Results can be accessed at the following websites: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in. Principals of junior colleges can access results at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They are required to enter the ID and password provided by the board.

Principals can also access and download online memorandum of marks and tabulation registers using their college login. Meanwhile, students have been advised to download and take a coloured printout the online memorandum of marks from tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Student moves to apply for recounting reverification have been instructed to pay an amount of Rs 100 per paper online. Those who are desirous of getting their papers scanned copy-cum-reverification of answer books are required to pay ₹600 per paper. Payment should be from May 10 to May 16 at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The intermediate examinations were conducted in 1,473 centres across Telangana. As many as 26,000 invigilators were pressed into service and 13,000 persons evaluated answer scripts at 15 spot valuation centres.