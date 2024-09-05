GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Fire Services dept rescued 1,690 people from flooded houses and 48 people from submerged vehicles

Published - September 05, 2024 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department involved in a rescue operation.

Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department involved in a rescue operation. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The teams conducted 1,759 rescue operations over the last five days across the State

The Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has conducted 1,759 rescue operations over the last five days across the State, with the majority focusing on evacuating residents from flooded houses and vehicles.

From August 31 to September 4, teams have successfully rescued 1,690 people from flooded houses and 48 people from submerged vehicles. Additionally, 13 operations were carried out to clear uprooted trees, while four cases involved retrieval of dead bodies. The rescue teams were also involved in dewatering three flooded areas and carrying out a rescue operation after a wall collapsed.

Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescuing a new born among other people.

Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescuing a new born among other people. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The highest number of rescues were reported on September 1, with 893 individuals were saved from various perilous situations. Khammam saw the most intensive efforts, where over 768 people were rescued from severe flooding across different localities, including large-scale operations in Venkateshwara Nagar, where 200 people were rescued.

Besides, the department also dealt with multiple incidents of uprooted trees and wall collapses, ensuring public safety amid ongoing monsoon challenges.

“The ongoing efforts involve coordination between the Director, Additional Director, Regional Fire Officers, and local fire stations, ensuring rapid response to the State’s critical needs during this challenging period,” an official release said.

