Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday tested postive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation at his residence.

Confirming this, Mr. Rao tweeted: "On getting initial symptoms of Coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request all those who have come into contact with me in the last few days , please isolate yourself and get Covid test done/”

The Finance Minister was one among the few leaders in Telangana moving among the public during the pandemic and was instrumental in opening of several COVID-19 treatment wards in the erstwhile Medak district.

Municipal Administration Minister K/T/Rama Rao in a tweet said: “Get well soon Bava. I am sure you’ll recover faster than others”.