Telangana festival Bonalu celebrated in London

More than 1200 families participated

July 01, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana women in London celebrated the Bonalu festival on Friday. The festival was organised by the Telangana Association of United Kingdom. Photo: Arrangement

The NRI group Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) celebrated the Bonalu festival on a grand scale at Isleworth and Syon School in West London.

More than 1,200 NRI families from various parts of the U.K. attended the event, for which West London wore a festive look. Hounslow Mayor Afzaal Kiani was the chief guest for the event. The NRIs recreated the ambience of ‘Lashkar’ in Secunderabad where Bonalu is celebrated fervently every year. The main attraction was the traditional Pothuraju, women carrying Bonam across several streets of London. Several local Englishmen joined in the celebrations.

Hounslow Mayor Mr. Afzaal Kiani appreciated the way TAUK promoted Telangana culture in foreign land and said it was inspiring and also their involvement in local community service is greatly appreciated. He said he was very proud to see the NRI women carrying Bonam across the London streets to showcase and promote Indian culture and especially Telangana culture by involving local British residents, which would help to bring harmony, peace and respect towards other cultures.

The traditional Potharaju dance at the Bonalu festival organised by the Telangana Association of UK in London on Friday. Photo: Arrangement

NRI BRS UK President & TAUK Convenor Ashok Dusari said this year was special as Telangana State had completed 9 years of its formation and entered into the 10th year. Akshya Malchela, who is a student in the U.K. donned the traditional Potharaju attire impressing everyone. Sundeep Kumar Bukka and others who coordinated the Potharaju activity felicitated Akshya Malchela for his respect, passion and commitment to promote our culture on foreign land.

TAUK President Rathnakar Kadudula, Vice-President Shushmuna Reddy, Joint-secretary Gottemukkala Satheesh Reddy, TAUK Community Affairs Chairperson Naveen Reddy were among those who were present.

Telangana / United Kingdom

